Official statistics announcement

NHS Commissioning Population Biannual Statistics: 1 April 2020

Bi-annual statistics on the number of serving UK armed forces personnel and civilian personnel with a Defence Medical Services registration.

Published 12 July 2019
Last updated 22 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence
Release date:
18 June 2020 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 18 June 2020 9:30am