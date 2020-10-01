Official statistics announcement NCMP and Child Obesity Profile data update: Academic year 2019 to 2020

Update of the National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) and Child Obesity Profile online data tool to add NCMP data for academic year 2019 to 2020. The tool displays prevalence of obesity, severe obesity, overweight, healthy weight and underweight at local, regional and national level over time; for children in Reception (aged 4 to 5 years) and Year 6 (aged 10 to 11 years). Inequalities in child obesity prevalence by sex, deprivation quintile and ethnic group by LA are also available. Slope index of inequality for child obesity is available for England and regions.