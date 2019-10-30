Official statistics announcement
National norovirus and rotavirus weekly report: data up to 5 January 2020
Summary of surveillance of norovirus and rotavirus report, tracking seasonal norovirus and rotavirus in England and Wales, including hospital and laboratory reporting systems. Reports are published weekly in the winter season. Due to differences in the submission periods for the laboratory and other reporting systems, the laboratory reporting data published will cover a period two weeks behind that from the other reporting systems.