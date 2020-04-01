National norovirus and rotavirus report for July 2020
Summary of surveillance of norovirus and rotavirus report, tracking seasonal norovirus and rotavirus in England and Wales, including hospital and laboratory reporting systems. Reports are published monthly in the summer season. Due to differences in the submission periods for the laboratory and other reporting systems, the laboratory reporting data published will cover a period two weeks behind that from the other reporting systems.
Statistics release cancelled
The current impact of the COVID19 pandemic on testing of enteric viruses and reporting of these results to Public Health England means it is not possible to ensure the accuracy and consistency of these data. In line with guidance from the Office for Statistics Regulation, the decision has therefore been made to cancel publication of the National Norovirus and Rotavirus Report.