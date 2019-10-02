Official statistics announcement National Insurance number allocations to adult overseas nationals entering the UK to June 2020

Quarterly publication of National Insurance number allocations to adult overseas nationals entering the UK, data to June 2020. This release will also include the annual publication of statistics on Nationality at point of National Insurance number registration of DWP working age benefit recipients, data to November 2019. The annual publication will include individual nationality level data and an expanded list of the top most common benefit combinations from the top 10, to include a minimum of 95% of working age benefit claimants.