National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) trends in children’s body mass index between 2006 to 2007 and 2018 to 2019

The report presents key data on the trends in child body mass index from the NCMP between 2006 to 2007 and 2018 to 2019 in clear, easy to understand charts and graphics. The report displays overall trends in obesity, excess weight, and severe obesity prevalence over time. Trends are examined within different socioeconomic and ethnic groups to assess whether existing health inequalities are widening or narrowing.

Published 31 March 2020
Public Health England
June 2020 (provisional)
