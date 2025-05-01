National Child Measurement Programme 2024 to 2025 school year
This report will present the finding from the 2024 to 2025 National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) showing the latest patterns and trends in child body mass index (BMI) category for children in reception (aged 4 to 5 years) and year 6 (aged 10 to 11 years) by age, sex, ethnic group, deprivation, region and local authority. This report was previously published by NHS England but responsibility has now moved to DHSC. The NCMP indicators in the Obesity profile on Fingertips will be updated with the 2024 to 2025 data.