Accredited official statistics announcement

Milk utilisation statistics (data for November and December 2024)

This release shows the latest monthly information on the volume of milk used by dairies in the United Kingdom for the production of a range of milk products.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
7 August 2024
Release date:
30 January 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 30 January 2025 9:30am