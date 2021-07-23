Official statistics announcement Mental Health of Children and Young People in England - 2021 - follow-up to the 2017 survey

The findings will include data looking at differences between 2017 survey and the follow-ups conducted during lockdown in 2021 (and 2020 where possible) on the following topics: 1. Mental Health of Children and Young People in 2020 based on Strengths and Difficilties Questionnaire (SDQ) 2. COVID-19 infection and length of symptoms 3. Feelings and about social media use 4. Family connectedness and dynamics 5. Educational circumstances, including days of schooling missed, access to learning resources, and changes in the level of support for children with SEND 6. Impact of COVID-19 on lives, including household financial strain as a result of COVID-19, and how restrictions have affected lives 7. Help-seeking and sources of help for mental health concerns Estimates are presented separately for 6 to 16 year olds (sometimes with breakdowns for 6 to 10 and 11 to 16 year olds) and 17 to 23 year olds to reflect differences in questions asked of these age groups. Within the special focus topic on ethnicity. Estimates are also presented by ethnicity (5-category breakdown) for selected indicators including loneliness, family connectedness and household financial strain.