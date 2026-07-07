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Official statistics announcement

Medicine supply disruption statistics, UK: data to June 2026

Twice-yearly official statistics on medicine supply issue and discontinuation notifications reported to the Department of Health and Social Care by pharmaceutical suppliers.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
7 July 2026
Release date:
5 August 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 5 August 2026 9:30am