Medicine supply disruption statistics, UK: data to June 2026
Twice-yearly official statistics on medicine supply issue and discontinuation notifications reported to the Department of Health and Social Care by pharmaceutical suppliers.
Twice-yearly official statistics on medicine supply issue and discontinuation notifications reported to the Department of Health and Social Care by pharmaceutical suppliers.
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