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Official statistics announcement

Measures from the adult social care outcomes framework, England: 2025 to 2026

Findings from ASCOF, which measures how well care services achieve outcomes including quality of life and whether long-term support needs are being met.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
31 July 2026
Release date:
December 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in December 2026