Official statistics announcement

Measures from the adult social care outcomes framework, England: 2024 to 2025

Findings from ASCOF, which measures how well care services achieve outcomes including quality of life and whether long-term support needs are being met.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 September 2025
Last updated
26 September 2025
Release date:
December to January 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between December and January 2026