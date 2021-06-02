Local Tobacco Control Profiles: July 2021 update
This update of the Local Tobacco Control Profiles tool will include new data for the following indicators: smoking attributable mortality (new method); smoking attributable deaths from heart disease (new method); smoking attributable deaths from stroke (new method); smoking attributable deaths from cancer (new method); smoking attributable hospital admissions (new method). The tool provides a snapshot of the extent of tobacco use, tobacco related harm, and measures being taken to reduce this harm at a local level. These profiles have been designed to help local government and health services to assess the effect of tobacco use on their local populations. They will inform commissioning and planning decisions to tackle tobacco use and improve the health of local communities.