Local tobacco control profiles for England: September 2020 update

An overview of the extent of tobacco use, tobacco related harm and the measures being taken to reduce this harm at a local level in England.

Published 28 January 2020
Last updated 5 May 2020 — see all updates
Public Health England
September 2020
5 May 2020 4:04pm

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there have been some changes in NHS Digital’s regular statistical production. The collection of the Stop Smoking Services data was paused in May and therefore the production of the quarter 4 2019/20 publication is on hold. The September update to the Local Tobacco Control Profiles was only due to include indicators calculated from this data and it has therefore been cancelled.