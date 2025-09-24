Official statistics announcement

Local authorities borrowing and investments: UK live tables Quarter 4 2025 to 2026 January to March

The borrowing and investment live tables provide the latest data available on local authorities’ outstanding borrowing and investments for the UK.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
24 September 2025
June 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in June 2026