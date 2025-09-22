Official statistics announcement

Local authorities borrowing and investments: UK live tables Quarter 2 2025 to 2026 July to September

The borrowing and investment live tables provide the latest data available on local authorities’ outstanding borrowing and investments for the UK.

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
22 September 2025
Last updated
22 September 2025
Release date:
November 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in November 2025