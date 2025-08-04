Local authorities borrowing and investments: UK live tables Quarter 1 2026 to 2027 (April to June)
The borrowing and investment live tables provide the latest data available on local authorities' outstanding borrowing and investments for the UK
The borrowing and investment live tables provide the latest data available on local authorities' outstanding borrowing and investments for the UK
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).