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Official statistics announcement

Local authorities borrowing and investments: UK live tables Quarter 1 2026 to 2027 (April to June)

The borrowing and investment live tables provide the latest data available on local authorities' outstanding borrowing and investments for the UK

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published:
4 August 2025
Last updated:
23 July 2026
Release date:
20 August 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 20 August 2026 9:30am