Official statistics announcement

Local authorities borrowing and investments: UK live tables Quarter 1 2025 to 2026 April to June

The borrowing and investment live tables provide the latest data available on local authorities’ outstanding borrowing and investments for the UK.

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
16 August 2024
Release date:
August 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in August 2025