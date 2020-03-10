Official statistics announcement Local Alcohol Profiles for England (LAPE): July 2020 update

This update of the Local Alcohol Profiles for England (LAPE) tool will include new data for the following indicators: quarterly admission episodes for alcohol-related conditions (narrow); quarterly admission episodes for alcohol-related conditions (broad). The tool brings together available indicators at England and local authority level on the impact of alcohol with links to further resources. The aim of the profile is to provide information for local government, health organisations, commissioners and other agencies to monitor the impact of alcohol on local communities, and to monitor the services and initiatives that have been put in place to prevent and reduce the harmful impact of alcohol.