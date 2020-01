Official statistics announcement Local Alcohol Profiles for England (LAPE): February 2020 update

This update of the Local Alcohol Profiles for England (LAPE) tool will include new data for the following indicators: admission episodes for alcohol-related conditions, admission episodes for alcohol-specific conditions, admission episodes for alcohol-related unintentional injuries, admission episodes for mental and behavioural disorders due to use of alcohol, admission episodes for intentional self-poisoning by and exposure to alcohol, admission episodes for alcohol-related cardiovascular disease, admission episodes for alcoholic liver disease. The tool brings together available indicators at England and local authority level on the impact of alcohol with links to further resources. The aim of the profile is to provide information for local government, health organisations, commissioners and other agencies to monitor the impact of alcohol on local communities, and to monitor the services and initiatives that have been put in place to prevent and reduce the harmful impact of alcohol.