National statistics announcement

Livestock populations at 1 December 2022 (UK)

The number of cattle and sheep in the UK at 1 December 2022.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
19 May 2022
Last updated
7 February 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
30 March 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 30 March 2023 9:30am