Legal aid statistics quarterly: April to June 2025

Activity in the legal aid system for England and Wales, including criminal and civil legal aid, family mediation, providers of legal aid, client characteristics and Central Funds payments.

Ministry of Justice
2 October 2024
16 September 2025
25 September 2025 9:30am
16 September 2025 12:42pm

Statistics release cancelled

Following discussions with the Chief Statistician, we will not be publishing Legal Aid statistics in September. This is due to insufficient data availability following the cyber security incident which has led to necessary changes in systems used for processing legal aid claims data. We are working hard to ensure consistent data series can be derived from these new systems for future publication and will keep users updated through the publications portal. The LAA has put in place contingency plans to ensure that those in need of legal support can continue to access the help that they need and that those providing vital legal services can be confident they will continue to receive payments during this time. Further information and updates can be found on the LAA’s dedicated cyber security incident page at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/legal-aid-agency-cyber-security-incident.