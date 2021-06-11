National statistics announcement

Labour market statistics time series: July 2021

Large dataset which contains labour market statistics data time series.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
11 June 2021
Last updated
11 June 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
15 July 2021 7:00am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
15 July 2021 9:30am
Reason for change:
The original publication time of 9.30 am was published in error.
These statistics will be released on 15 July 2021 7:00am