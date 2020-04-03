Official statistics announcement
Justice data lab statistics: April 2021
Tailored reports assessing the impact on rehabilitation programmes on reoffending behaviour analysed within the previous quarter, and summary of results to date.
Do not meet others, even friends or family.
You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.
Official statistics announcement
Tailored reports assessing the impact on rehabilitation programmes on reoffending behaviour analysed within the previous quarter, and summary of results to date.