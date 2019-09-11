Official statistics announcement

Justice Data Lab: July 2020

Tailored reports assessing the impact on rehabilitation programmes on reoffending behaviour analysed within the previous quarter, and summary of results to date.

Published 11 September 2019
Last updated 18 June 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Justice
Proposed release:
9 July 2020 9:30am
Cancellation date:
18 June 2020 10:49am

Statistics release cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused MoJ to have to change its data gathering, access and release practices, focusing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. Our statement (https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/ministry-of-justice/about/statistics) explains this further and in particular, we are pausing access to the Police National Computer, to minimise non-essential travel by our analysts. In line with guidance (https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Regulatory-guidance_changing-methods_Coronavirus.pdf) from the Office for Statistics Regulation, the decision has been made to cancel the Justice Data Lab: July 2020 publication. We will keep users updated of any further changes via our published release calendar.