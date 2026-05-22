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Accredited official statistics announcement

Judicial Statistics 2025

An Accredited Official Statistics publication presenting a summary of business in all court tiers of the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service for the calendar year 2025.

From:
Department of Justice (Northern Ireland), Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
22 May 2026
Release date:
26 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 26 June 2026 9:30am