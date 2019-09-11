Official statistics announcement
Judicial Diversity Statistics: 2019 to 2020
Statistics showing the diversity of judges in the courts and tribunals.
Statistics release cancelled
This publication will be replaced by a new combined publication. The Judicial Appointments (Judicial Appointments Commission) and Judiciary (Judicial Office) official statistics will be published as a combined report in September 2020. The Judicial Diversity Forum also intends to publish legal sector diversity data alongside these official statistics to provide a broader context to the data.