Official statistics announcement

Judicial Diversity Statistics: 2019 to 2020

Statistics showing the diversity of judges in the courts and tribunals.

Published 11 September 2019
Last updated 8 January 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Justice
Proposed release:
9 July 2020 9:30am
Cancellation date:
8 January 2020 3:57pm

Statistics release cancelled

This publication will be replaced by a new combined publication. The Judicial Appointments (Judicial Appointments Commission) and Judiciary (Judicial Office) official statistics will be published as a combined report in September 2020. The Judicial Diversity Forum also intends to publish legal sector diversity data alongside these official statistics to provide a broader context to the data.