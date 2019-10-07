Journey time statistics: 2018

Statistics release cancelled

The department has suspended the production of the Journey Time Statistics series. The outputs are produced on dedicated IT equipment which is currently not accessible due to the current coronavirus situation. Whilst alternative arrangements are being put in place, it has been decided to undertake a methodological and user review. This review will cover the following areas - whether current calculated metrics and outputs meet user needs, the methodologies and technology used for generating the metrics, a review of data sources for calculation of metrics and the appropriate future publication arrangements for the statistics, including their frequency. An update on the future of the series will be published by December 2020.