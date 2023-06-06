Official statistics announcement

Joint Forest Sector Questionnaire: Provisional 2023 data

Provisional UK data on wood production and trade for international organisations.

From:
Forestry Commission
Published
6 June 2023
Last updated
6 June 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
16 May 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 May 2024 9:30am