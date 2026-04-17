Job densities in 2023: comparison between current and updated apportionment method
This publication contain the job densities for the year 2023 with the current and updated apportionment method, split by different geographical areas. To produce estimates of employee jobs for geographies smaller than local authority level, totals must be apportioned using geographic ratios. We are changing the source of this ratio from the Annual Population Survey (APS) to the Business Register and Employment Survey (BRES).