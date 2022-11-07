Official statistics announcement

Irregular migration to the UK, year ending March 2023

Statistics on irregular migration to the UK, including small boats.

From:
Home Office
Published
7 November 2022
Last updated
1 December 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
25 May 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 25 May 2023 9:30am

