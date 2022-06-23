Inheritance Tax statistics
Annual update to the Inheritance Tax (IHT) National Statistics. This publication contains information about Inheritance Tax (IHT) in the UK. It includes information on IHT receipts, the estates that pay IHT, the use of tax reliefs and exemptions, and the asset composition of estates left on death. Receipts data will be available for the 2021 to 2022 tax year as this information is based on payments received by HMRC. Other data relating to the composition of estates, to the use of reliefs and exemptions and to the tax due on estates is provided for estates passing on death in the 2019 to 2020 tax year.