National statistics announcement Individual Savings Account (ISA) statistics

The following tables will be updated to include 2017-18 data: Table 9.7 (the number of individuals subscribing by type, value, and income), Table 9.8 (the number of individuals subscribing by type, age, and gender), Table 9.9 (the number of individuals subscribing by region and country), Table 9.10 (the number of individuals in market value bands, by type, value and income), Table 9.11 (the number of individuals in market value bands, by age and gender) and Table 9.12 (the number of individuals in market value bands, by region and country). Table 9.4 (Number of ISAs, amounts subscribed to each component and average subscription per account) and Table 9.6 (Market value of funds as of 5 April, by type of qualifying investment) will also be updated to include 2018-19 data.