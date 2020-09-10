Official statistics announcement

Indirect jobs supported by MOD expenditure with Industry: 2018/19

These experimental statistics provide estimates of the number of indirect full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs supported in the UK by MOD expenditure with UK industry and commerce. These statistics are experimental to provide transparency about the methodology used, give users the opportunity to provide feedback on the approach taken and to assess whether it is beneficial to continue producing figures of indirect jobs on an annual basis.

Published 10 September 2020
Ministry of Defence
15 October 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
