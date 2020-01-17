Index of Services, UK: July 2020

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak presents a significant challenge to the UK, and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is working to ensure that the UK has the vital information needed to respond to the impact of this pandemic on our economy and society. During this pandemic, we are working hard with UK business to get the information we need to produce high quality statistics to inform decision making. But inevitably the disruption caused by the pandemic means we need a little extra time to quality assure some of our data before publication. Therefore, we are announcing a short delay to our GDP and Retail sales publication dates for the next few months to allow us additional time for data processing and quality assurance to ensure the highest possible level of accuracy. Please see our statement on how we are responding to the coronavirus illness. https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/statementsandletters/covid19andtheproductionofstatistics
These statistics will be released on 11 September 2020 7:00am