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Accredited official statistics announcement

Index of Production, UK: May 2026 time series

Movements in the volume of production for the UK production industries: manufacturing, mining and quarrying, energy supply, and water and waste management. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published:
15 July 2026
Last updated:
15 July 2026
Release date:
16 July 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 July 2026 9:30am