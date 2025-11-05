Official statistics announcement

Incorporated companies in the UK October to December 2026

Quarterly release with information about the size of the register of companies, including the number of companies incorporated, dissolved and in the process of being removed.

Companies House
5 November 2025
28 January 2027 9:30am (confirmed)
