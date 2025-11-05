Official statistics announcement

Incorporated companies in the UK July to September 2026

Quarterly release with information about the size of the register of companies, including the number of companies incorporated, dissolved and in the process of being removed.

From:
Companies House
Published
5 November 2025
Release date:
29 October 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 October 2026 9:30am