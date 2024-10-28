Official statistics announcement

Incorporated companies in the UK July to September 2025

Quarterly release of information about the size of the register of companies, including number of companies incorporated, dissolved and in the process of being removed.

From:
Companies House
Published
28 October 2024
Last updated
28 October 2025
Release date:
30 October 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 October 2025 9:30am