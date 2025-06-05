Improvements to Money Market and Non-Money Market Investment Fund Statistics
This article summaries the improvements that are being made to investment fund statistics in the forthcoming Blue Book 2025. Investment funds are pooled collections of money from multiple investors used to purchase a portfolio of assets. Investment funds compromise money market funds (MMFs) and non-money market funds (NMMFs). The improvements made to investment fund statistics will lead to an increase in the quality and scope of statistics for Monetary Financial Institution (MFI) and Other Financial Institutions (OFI) sectors in the National Accounts. The data sources, methods and impact on the National Accounts, such as improved granularity are summarised. The improvements made to MMFs and NMMFs are not expected to alter estimates of economic activity and output. The improvements to MMFs and NMMFs statistics will enhance the UK’s ability to meet various international financial standards that were developed in response to the 2007 - 2008 Global Financial Crisis.