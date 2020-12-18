National statistics announcement

Hydrocarbon Oils Bulletin (March to May 2021 provisional data)

Quarterly hydrocarbon oils receipts and clearances statistics.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
18 December 2020
Last updated
28 May 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
30 June 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 June 2021 9:30am