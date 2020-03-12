Official statistics announcement
Housing Benefit statistics on speed of processing for October to December 2019
Statistics on the average number of days to process a new Housing Benefit claim or a change in circumstance of an existing claimant.
Do not meet others, even friends or family.
You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.
Official statistics announcement
Statistics on the average number of days to process a new Housing Benefit claim or a change in circumstance of an existing claimant.