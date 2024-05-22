Official statistics announcement

Housing affordability in England and Wales: 2024

Data on house prices and annual earnings, using HPSSA data to calculate affordability ratios for national and subnational geographies in England and Wales on an annual basis.

Office for National Statistics
22 May 2024
22 May 2024
March to April 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between March and April 2025