National statistics announcement HMRC Personal Incomes Statistics for the tax year 2017 to 2018

This publication will include updated versions of tables 3.1 to 3.11 (National Statistics) as well as tables 3.16 and 3.17. The bulletin and tables include summary information about individuals who are UK taxpayers, their income and the Income Tax to which they are liable. Any delays to pre-announced publication dates are published on our announcement page.