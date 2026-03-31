HMPPS Annual Digest, April 2025 to March 2026
Range of detailed statistics and measures for prisons and probation. Please see below the changes planned for the HMPPS Annual Digest (2025-26). These changes are being made in response to the Government Internal Audit Agency’s recommendation to consolidate equality data in the HMPPS Annual Offender Equalities Report, and to rationalise the remaining chapters: - Mother and Baby Units, Pregnant Prisoners and Births: chapter will be incorporated into the HMPPS Annual Offender Equalities Report (26 November 2026). - Incentives: chapter will be incorporated into the HMPPS Annual Offender Equalities Report (26 November 2026). - Staff in post: chapter will be incorporated into HMPPS Workforce Statistics (21 May 2026). - Prison crowding: tables will be published without any additional commentary. - Prisoner earnings: tables will be published without any additional commentary. - Community Accommodation Service (CAS-2): tables will be published without any additional commentary.