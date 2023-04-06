Official statistics announcement

HM Prison and Probation Service workforce quarterly: September 2023

Staffing numbers of directly employed staff of the HM Prison and Probation Service.

From:
Ministry of Justice and HM Prison and Probation Service
Published
6 April 2023
Last updated
15 November 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
16 November 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 November 2023 9:30am