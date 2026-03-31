HM Prison and Probation Service Offender Equalities Report: 2025 to 2026
Equalities-focused tables and commentary encompassing a range of issues relating to offenders across prisons and probation. Please see below the changes planned for the HMPPS Annual Offender Equalities Report (2025-26): - Prison population by sexual orientation: tables will be published without any additional commentary. - Transgender prisoners: tables will be published without any additional commentary. - Pregnant prisoners: tables will be published without any additional commentary.