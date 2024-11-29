Official statistics announcement

Health visitor service delivery metrics: April 2024 to March 2025 (annual 2024 to 2025)

Annual England and local authority data on coverage of health visits to pregnant women, children and their families during pregnancy and early childhood.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
29 November 2024
29 November 2024
November 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in November 2025