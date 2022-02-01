Official statistics announcement

Hate incidents and crimes in Northern Ireland, period ending 31 December 2021

Quarterly update of incidents and crimes with a hate motivation reported to PSNI.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Police Service of Northern Ireland
1 February 2022
1 February 2022
24 February 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 February 2022 9:30am