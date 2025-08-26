Accredited official statistics announcement

Government revenues from UK oil and gas production: September 2025

Government revenues from oil and gas production, including payments and repayments of offshore Corporation Tax, Supplementary Charge, Energy Profits Levy and Petroleum Revenue Tax.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
26 August 2025
Release date:
24 September 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 September 2025 9:30am